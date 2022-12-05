 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
River Arts presents a Jazzy Holiday Concert

Jeff Johnston and Erin Krebs perform a Jazzy Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.

 RIVER ARTS

In 2016, Jazziz Magazine wrote that Erin Krebs “may be a best-kept secret of her native Wisconsin.” Ranging from sultry jazz stylings to bebop scat to belting out the Blues, her performances exude confidence and a passion for life.

Krebs will be joined by music veteran Jeff Johnston for this special holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Limited tickets remain and are $15 each, available at riverartsinc.org/krebs, 608-643-5215, or in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

