River Arts to hold a painting ornaments workshop

River Arts will host the second annual youth art workshop called Painting Ornaments with instructor Kristina Coopman. The workshop will be held from 6-7 p.m. Dec 10 at the River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. This class is meant for kids ages 5-10 to take along with a parent or guardian. Each team of artists will work together to create up to three ornaments. Class includes all necessary supplies, aprons, and hot chocolate. Each team should be one child and one adult. For multiple children, have another adult come along.
For more information, visit riverartsinc.org, or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.
