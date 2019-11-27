{{featured_button_text}}
River Arts to hold a painting ornaments workshop

An example of an ornament that can be made during the workshop.

 RIVER ART INC/Contributed

River Arts will host the second annual youth art workshop called Painting Ornaments with instructor Kristina Coopman. The workshop will be held from 6-7 p.m. Dec 10 at the River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac. This class is meant for kids ages 5-10 to take along with a parent or guardian. Each team of artists will work together to create up to three ornaments. Class includes all necessary supplies, aprons, and hot chocolate. Each team should be one child and one adult. For multiple children, have another adult come along.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

For more information, visit riverartsinc.org, or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.