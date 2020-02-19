River Arts to hold fundamentals of drawing workshop

River Arts on Water Studio will host a fundamentals of drawing workshop with instructor John Ribble from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 1 at the River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.

Topics will include drawing as thinking, organization, planning, and establishing a purpose for drawing; emphasis on structural drawing; focusing on line, value, and form. No prior experience necessary. All drawings in this class will be done from life, not photography. Ribble will bring in several visually interesting objects to set up unique still life settings.