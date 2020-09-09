River Arts to hold Sauk Art Crawl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

River Arts Inc. will hold the first ever Sauk Prairie Art Crawl to support local artists during the pandemic. The Art Crawl will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26 in conjunction with Fermentation Fest’s Farm/Art DTour. The rain date will be Sept. 27 and will only be used if the forecast calls for thunderstorms. River Arts will make the call whether or not to use the rain date up to the day before. Event times will remain the same.

Artists will have booths set up at various locations across Sauk Prairie. Each site will have 1-5 artists whose booths are spaced at least 6-feet apart from each other. Customers are encouraged to travel from site to site and visit each booth. Maps are available after Sept 12; they will list which artists are at each site and the exact address where they can be found. Most sites will be located along Phillips Blvd. and Water St.

Face masks will be required while customers are at an artist’s booth. Masks are not required in transit between locations.

For more information, visit riverartsinc.org/art-crawl, or email kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.