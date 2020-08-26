River Porkfest still being held Sept. 12

Wisconsin River Meats will host the rescheduled seventh Annual Wisconsin River Porkfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at Wisconsin River Meats. There will be farmers market vendors, arts and crafts, food, Porkfest in-store specials and more. “Social distancing with style” will be practiced and safety procedures will be encouraged. There will be personal protective equipment items on hand and for sale. A Roast Pork dinner, Pork sandwiches and brats will also be served.