River Porkfest still being held Sept. 12

Wisconsin River Meats will host the rescheduled seventh Annual Wisconsin River Porkfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at Wisconsin River Meats. There will be farmers market vendors, arts and crafts, food, Porkfest in-store specials and more. “Social distancing with style” will be practiced and safety procedures will be encouraged. There will be personal protective equipment items on hand and for sale. A Roast Pork dinner, Pork sandwiches and brats will also be served.
There will also be a drive to collect items for area food pantries. Nonperishable food and personal care items will be collected. Those donating items will be given one free brat. Monetary donations are also appreciated.
For more information, call Wisconsin River Meats at 608-847-7413, or email john@wisconsinrivermeats.com.
