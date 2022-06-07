 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Riverway Board to host canoe trips

  • 0

The Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Board will sponsor a series of five canoe outings on the Wisconsin River in late June and July. The large voyageur replica canoes commissioned by the State of Wisconsin in conjunction with the sesquicentennial in 1998, will be used for the trips that will explore different segments of the river. Seating is limited to 14 persons for each excursion and reservations are required. A waiting list will be developed in case of cancellations. The excursions are led by Mark Cupp, Riverway Board executive director. Water levels and weather permitting, a sandbar stop will be included in each trip. Participants should bring their own beverages, food, sunscreen and bug spray. No glass containers are allowed. Lifejackets and paddles will be provided but participants may bring their own personal flotation device. Small groups may sign-up for the trips but should do so early to assure adequate space is available. More information available at lwr.state.wi.us on the Riverway Board Facebook page.

For more information or to reserve a spot, contact the Riverway Board office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 608-739-3188 or 1-800-221-3792 or email marsha.curtis@wi.gov.

People are also reading…

The schedule of canoe trips:

  • June 29: Muscoda to Port Andrew, 3-7 p.m.
  • June 30: Lone Rock to Gotham, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • July 8: Gotham to Muscoda, 1-4 p.m.
  • July 11: Muscoda to Port Andrew, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • July 13: Spring Green to Lone Rock, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fair Food Festival is today

Fair Food Festival is today

The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host its Fair Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today with food trucks, vendors, live music and popular k…

$3K scholarships awarded

$3K scholarships awarded

The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation has awarded one-year $3,000 collegiate scholarships, renewable for up to four years, to three c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News