Riverway Board to host canoe trips

The Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Board will sponsor a series of five canoe outings on the Wisconsin River in late June and July. The large voyageur replica canoes commissioned by the State of Wisconsin in conjunction with the sesquicentennial in 1998, will be used for the trips that will explore different segments of the river. Seating is limited to 14 persons for each excursion and reservations are required. A waiting list will be developed in case of cancellations. The excursions are led by Mark Cupp, Riverway Board executive director. Water levels and weather permitting, a sandbar stop will be included in each trip. Participants should bring their own beverages, food, sunscreen and bug spray. No glass containers are allowed. Lifejackets and paddles will be provided but participants may bring their own personal flotation device. Small groups may sign-up for the trips but should do so early to assure adequate space is available. More information available at lwr.state.wi.us on the Riverway Board Facebook page.