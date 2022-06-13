Riverway Board welcomes new members

The Lower Wisconsin State Riverway Board met June 9 in Prairie du Sac to welcome new members representing Iowa and Richland counties. Kim Cates of rural Spring Green will represent Iowa County after being nominated by the county board and appointed by Gov. Tony Evers. Cates and her family operate a managed grazing beef operation in the Wyoming valley. She has a background in soil science and has worked in various capacities for land resource management and agricultural agencies, including time as an agriculture and environment advisor to former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl. Cates replaces long-serving Iowa County representative Jerry Dorscheid of Arena, the former board chair who chose not to seek another term.

Dan Hillberry represents Richland County replacing Steve Williamson who did not seek re-appointment. Hillberry of the town of Richwood lives on the family farm near Byrds Creek, a short distance from the Wisconsin River. He has a background in forestry and soil science and works in the agriculture and forestry fields. Hillberry serves on the Board of Directors for Richland Electric Cooperative, the Wisconsin Electric Cooperation Board and the Grant County Deer Advisory Council. As a cooperating forester, he works with landowners on developing timber management plans and conducting timber harvests as well as timber stand improvement projects.

Cates and Hillberry will serve three-year terms expiring in 2025. One vacancy exists on the board for a recreational user or “at-large” position. The position is appointed by the governor subject to Senate confirmation. Eligible applicants may not reside in the six counties along the lower Wisconsin River, Dane, Sauk, Iowa, Richland, Grant and Crawford, and should be willing to attend one meeting per month at locations from Prairie du Sac to Prairie du Chien. The board is comprised of nine members, six from the counties along the lower Wisconsin River and three “at-large” members. More information may be found at lwr.state.wi.us, dnr.wisconsin.gov or on Facebook.