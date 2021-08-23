Riverwood earns nearly $10,500 in energy-efficiency incentives

The residents of Riverwood Senior Living-Eagle’s Nest are discovering first-hand how Focus On Energy worked with Wisconsin Dells Power and Light and Alliant Energy offering incentives for using energy-efficient equipment in the new facility. Riverwood installed LED lighting, occupancy sensors with in-place switches, and in-floor heat throughout the building using $10,458.52 in incentives from Focus on Energy, according to an Aug. 20 release.

Riverwood partnered with other firms throughout the project that also embraced sustainability and energy efficiency. Riverwood is also the first senior living project in the state to use Property Assessed Clean Energy, the Wisconsin energy program that allows property owners to receive low-cost, long-term loans to complete energy efficiency, renewable energy, and water conservation improvements. Riverwood's PACE consultant identified the new facility as 38% more energy efficient than what is typically required by code.