Riverwood Senior Living enters partnership

Riverwood Senior Living, an assisted living and memory care community, is partnering with Harmony Cares, a provider of home-based health care services.

With Harmony Cares, seniors will receive assistance and services such as medication management, health assessments, therapy, laboratory testing, and emotional support. Residents are provided with a team of registered nurse case managers, therapists, and social workers. High-risk seniors who are limited to traveling greatly benefit from these services because health concerns can immediately be addressed.

Home-based services are flexible, personalizing to the individual needs of the patient while allowing seniors independence. This partnership reduces the hassle of transportation, planning, and scheduling services.

For more information, visit riverwoodseniorliving.com.

