Riverwood Senior Living hires new administrator

Mandi Payne, originally from the Richland County area, graduated from Ithaca High School and started her college journey at University of Wisconsin-Richland earning an associate’s degree before transferring to UW-Platteville to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a human services emphasis.

She began her career path in Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse/Substance Abuse Counseling with Green County Human Services, moved to child protection and juvenile justice for Green then Richland County, followed by seven years of working in health and human services, then health care with a job in hospice, as a volunteer coordinator.

Payne then earned certified nursing assistant training and worked in a skilled nursing facility where she moved up to Community-Based Residential Facility director, and then admissions director.

She is passionate about providing excellent care and services to aging and senior populations. Health care isn’t “one shoe fits all.” It is personal and she feels that Grace Lutheran Communities and Riverwood Senior Living support this person-centered approach that is so crucial to providing quality care as the administrator at the Wisconsin Dells/Lake Delton community.