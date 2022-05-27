 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Road construction begins June 1

The road construction for W. Third Street, between LaCrosse Street and West Street, will begin by June 1, dependent upon weather conditions. The road construction will include removal and replacement of the existing pavement structure, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalk, sanitary sewer, water main, and storm sewer. The project area will be closed to through-traffic during the construction. Road construction should be completed by Oct. 31.

