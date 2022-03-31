 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Road construction begins Monday

The road construction for E. Davis Street, between S. Spring Street and S. University Avenue, should begin by Monday depending on weather. The road construction will include removal and replacement of the existing pavement structure, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalk, sanitary sewer, water main, and storm sewer. The project area will be closed to through traffic during the construction and should be completed in October.

