Road construction begins soon

The anticipated road construction for S. Spring Street, between Mill Street and Front Street, should begin by March 7, based on weather conditions. The project will include removal and replacement of the existing pavement structure, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalk, sanitary sewer, water main, and storm sewer. The project area will be closed to through traffic during the construction, which should be completed by Oct. 31.

