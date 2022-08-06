 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Road sealcoating begins Tuesday

The Dodge County Highway Department will apply a sealcoat to the surfaces of the following roads beginning Tuesday, work will be done in the order listed and continue through late August, weather permitting:

  • Highway BB from Hwy. 19 to Hwy. 16/60
  • Hwy. M from Hwy. E to Hwy. JM
  • Hwy. M from Hwy. 60 to Hwy. DJ
  • Hwy. EM from Hwy. R to Hwy. ME
  • Hwy. AC from Randolph to Hwy. C
  • Hwy. CP from Hwy. G to Derge Park
  • Hwy. I from Hwy. 26 to Hwy. 49
  • Hwy. S from Iron Ridge to Hwy. P

This work will include a sealcoat application on the asphalt surface followed by new pavement marking. Due to the nature of the sealcoat product being applied, a daytime closure of the roadway will be necessary, with an exception for emergency vehicles only. Closures will range from one to four miles in length along the roadway each day until each segment is complete.

This process is heavily dependent on weather conditions, updates on the progress of the sealcoating work will be posted at co.dodge.wi.gov/departments/departments-e-m/highway/road-work-and-weight-limit-postings.

If possible, use an alternate route during sealcoat application.

