Rob Bohnert of MBE CPAs earns CVA credential

On Dec. 20, Robert Bohnert completed the certification process with the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts, NACVA, to earn the Certified Valuation Analyst, CVA, designation.

The CVA designation is an indication to the business, professional, and legal communities that the designee has met NACVA’s rigorous standards of professionalism, expertise, objectivity, and integrity in the field of performing business valuations.

Bohnert is a 2006 and 2014 graduate of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with degrees in business administration and accounting. He works in the Mauston office and has been an associate with the firm for six years.

MBE is a diversified accounting firm providing a variety of customer needs. They have a staff of more than 90 tax and accounting professionals that is continually growing.

For more information, contact Frank Vinopal at 608-350-1090.

