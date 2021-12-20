Robotics team advances to State competition

The Beaver Dam Middle School First Lego League Robotics Team, Megaminds, won first-place in Core Values at Sectionals Dec. 18 in Waukesha. Core Values recognizes the team’s ability to work together, respect each other, and help each other grow and improve through adversity. They were also the only team at the competition to successfully complete the turbine blade mission with their robot. They will be competing at State on Feb. 6, 2022, in Madison. This is the seventh time in nine years that the BDMS Robotics team has made an appearance at State.