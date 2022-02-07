 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROBOTICS TEAM WINS 2 TROPHIES

  • 0
The Beaver Dam Middle School First Lego League Robotics Team, Megaminds, brought home two trophies from the Feb. 6 State Competition. They scored high marks across the board in robot strategy, innovation project, and core values. The team won the Core Values Trophy as they made a great impact in their community, continuously improved, helped other teams, and worked well as a team. The coach, Melissa Hemling, won the Coach of the Year Trophy after being nominated by the team. From left, Caleb Mai, Chandler Bruesewitz, Sy Holwerda, Kylin Eastlick, Owen Hemling, Wyatt Sutton, Isaac Torres, Ethan Pasewald, Cole Hemling, Tyler Winkel.

 MELISSA HEMLING/Contributed

