The second annual Rock and Flow Festival is an all-day circus arts festival from Aug. 22-25 at Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center, N194 County Road N, Wisconsin Dells. Daytime activities such as workshops, yoga, dance, prop manipulation, crafts, games, hiking and more. Nighttime activities include yoga, indoor and outdoor music, and performances. Tickets are $200 for ages 13 and older, $120 for ages 5-12, and free for ages 4 and younger. Tickets also include lodging.
For more information, email Dawn at xerowe@hotmail.com, or visit rockandflowfestival.com.
