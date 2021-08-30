Rock N Wool Winery wins “People’s Choice” Award

Rock N Wool Winery of Poynette, was named madison.com’s “People’s Choice” winner for “Madison’s Best Winery” of 2021, on Aug. 29.

Owners, Shaun Lapacek and Maria Guerra Lapacek, and family share the victory with their customers, neighbors and staff. Rock N Wool is one of the few wineries in Wisconsin that grows, produces and bottles wines exclusively made from Wisconsin-grown grapes.

“While we are a relatively new winery, we have worked quite hard the last 8 years to make the best Wisconsin wines, and create a relaxing, family atmosphere to enjoy our wines,” said Lapacek.

For more information, visit rocknwoolwinery.com.