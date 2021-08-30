 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock N Wool Winery wins “People’s Choice” Award
0 Comments

Rock N Wool Winery wins “People’s Choice” Award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rock N Wool Winery of Poynette, was named madison.com’s “People’s Choice” winner for “Madison’s Best Winery” of 2021, on Aug. 29.

Owners, Shaun Lapacek and Maria Guerra Lapacek, and family share the victory with their customers, neighbors and staff. Rock N Wool is one of the few wineries in Wisconsin that grows, produces and bottles wines exclusively made from Wisconsin-grown grapes.

“While we are a relatively new winery, we have worked quite hard the last 8 years to make the best Wisconsin wines, and create a relaxing, family atmosphere to enjoy our wines,” said Lapacek.

For more information, visit rocknwoolwinery.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

RAMC offers financing program

Reedsburg Area Medical Center will launch a new program to assist patients with paying their RAMC bills through a partnership with bank-backed…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News