Rock Springs Library begins curbside pickup

Rock Springs Public Library is now offering curbside pick-up, which is limited to the items within the library’s collection. The Safer at Home Order does not allow for the movement of library materials from one library to another to fill holds.

Patrons may request materials by calling 608-415-2282, emailing librarian@rockspringslibrary.com or through the online catalog at linkcat.info, by narrowing their search to items owned by the Rock Springs Public Library. Patrons will then need to call to arrange pick up from 2-6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Library staff will bring the materials to a designated location near the library entrance. Due dates have been extended to July 1 overdue fines will not accrue. The Rock Springs book drop is open. Staff will quarantine returned items for 72 hours before reprocessing them.

The library also offers virtual programming via Facebook Live and platforms like Zoom. After School Club takes place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; visit rockspringslibrary.com for more details.

All public library buildings remain closed to the public. For more information, contact Katie Schofield at director@rockspringslibrary.com or 608-415-2282.