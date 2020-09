Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The Rock Springs Library will host a two-day fundraising Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 301 Holtz St., Rock Springs. This event will be rain or shine. New top quality items include a 42-inch glass top stove, vintage refrigerator, end tables and lamps, pedestal sink, cabinets, toys, antiques, Rowe pottery, household items and more.