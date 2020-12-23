Rock Springs Library now fine free

The Rock Springs Library looks forward to a new facility and is celebrating its decision to go fine free. This means that patrons will no longer be charged overdue fees for items checked out at the library, and old overdue charges on their accounts will be removed. The Rock Springs Library joins seven other fine free libraries in Sauk County, Baraboo, North Freedom, La Valle, Prairie du Sac, Sauk City, Wisconsin Dells, and Spring Green, as well as 30 total libraries in the South Central Library System.