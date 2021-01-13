Rockwell named CEO at BWD

The Bank of Wisconsin Dells Board of Directors have appointed president Scott Rockwell to assume the additional role of chief executive officer as of Jan. 1. Rockwell was promoted to president in 2020 and has accepted the CEO responsibilities from Jon Bernander who will continue in his role as chairman of the board.

“I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the Board of Directors and honored to be appointed CEO,” said Rockwell. “I thank Jon for his mentorship, and look forward to building upon his contributions to the bank. We remain fully invested in the future success of our customers, employees and communities we serve, while delivering value to our shareholders.”

Rockwell joined the BWD in 1995 as a vault attendant and customer service representative, later transitioning to commercial lending. After working in several areas of the bank, and attaining his bachelors, masters and Graduate School of Banking degrees, Rockwell was promoted in 2018 to executive vice president in preparation to succeed Bernander as president and CEO.