The Dodge County Fairgrounds welcomes emerging country music artist with traditional roots, Jameson Rodgers, to the Moraine Park main stage on Aug. 18 at the Dodge County Fair. Rodgers will headline an all-ages show at 8 p.m. in Beaver Dam. Attendees will receive free general concert admission with their paid admission to the fair.

With inspiration from Merle Haggard, John Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen and Eric Church, his tracks feature new sounds with both classic country and rock influence, including his “Cold Beer Calling My Name” and “Some Girls.”

He won a Music Row Discovery Artist of the Year honor and a nomination from the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Rodgers sold-out The Oxford Theatre, has opened on stage for and collaborated with country music sensations like Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia line – and more.

Two more free concerts will be announced for Aug. 17 and 19. The Badger State Truck and Tractor Pull will kick-off the event on Aug. 16, with the Pernat Haase Meats Four Wheel Drive Truck Pull and Demolition Derbies rounding out entertainment on Aug. 20.

Fair tickets available at the gate for $10 before noon or $15 after. Attendees can purchase a season pass in advance of the Aug. 16-20 fair for $35. Season passes purchased at the fair for $40. Children, 9 and younger, are admitted for free with a paid adult. Tickets available at most Dodge County banks, Beaver Dam Food Pride, Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly or at the fairgrounds office.