Rotary Club cancels spring fling
The Wisconsin Dells Rotary Club has cancelled the 2020 Spring Fling due to COVID-19.
The Spring Fling is a fundraiser that has been around for decades. The funds raised from this event and other fundraisers, have gone towards local scholarship recipients, funding for Rotary Park in Wisconsin Dells, new equipment for other parks, local charities, schools, and civic organizations. Recently, funds from the club has helped fund dental clinics for refugees in Greek Isles.
For more information and questions, contact Jesse Schable at 608-254-2521.
