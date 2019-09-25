{{featured_button_text}}
Rotary club donates school supplies

On Aug. 21, the Reedsburg Rotary Club donated school supplies for students. Pictured, from left, are Jeannine Mueller, Dave Riley, Linda Bruun, Joel Groskreutz, Wendy Hanko, Tammy Koenecke, Beverly Hoege, and Mike Flint.

 BEVERLY HOEGE/Contributed
