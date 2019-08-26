Rotary donates $500 for Celebration of Freedom

On Aug. 19, Portage Rotary Club donated $500 to the Wisconsin American Legion Family's Celebration of Freedom to be held Sept. 4-8 at the Veteran's Memorial Field on Wauona Trail in Portage. Pictured, from left, are Tracy Waldinger, Anastasia Kinney, Angie Chappell and Dave Eulberg. For more information on donating, volunteering, purchasing tickets for Chris Kroeze, The Memories or Conscious Pilot concerts, or visiting the American Vietnam Traveling Tribute Wall, visit, wilegion.org/page/content/about/celebration-of-freedom.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)