Rotary donates $500 for Celebration of Freedom

On Aug. 19, Portage Rotary Club donated $500 to the Wisconsin American Legion Family's Celebration of Freedom to be held Sept. 4-8 at the Veteran's Memorial Field on Wauona Trail in Portage. Pictured, from left, are Tracy Waldinger, Anastasia Kinney, Angie Chappell and Dave Eulberg. For more information on donating, volunteering, purchasing tickets for Chris Kroeze, The Memories or Conscious Pilot concerts, or visiting the American Vietnam Traveling Tribute Wall, visit, wilegion.org/page/content/about/celebration-of-freedom.

 CAROL HEISZ/Contributed

