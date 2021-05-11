Wisconsin Dells Rotary Club will host a 50/50 Raffle with a $5,000 grand prize. The drawing will be held at 7 p.m. July 4 at the Sand Bar, 130 Washington Ave, Wisconsin Dells. Tickets are $100 each and only 100 will be sold. Tickets available at the Lake Delton State Bank, 41 W. Munroe Ave., Lake Delton, drive-thru or walk-in, or from any local Rotarian.
Rotary offers 50/50 raffle
Related to this story
Most Popular
FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College inducted 109 students into the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society Chapter, Beta Mu Kappa…
Though many of us think of comic books as the juvenile leisure reading of yesteryear, today comics have come of age in the form of graphic nov…
MILLER EARNS AWARD FROM FFA
River Arts Inc. will debut a new series, “Al Fresco House Concerts” with the Caravan Gypsy Swing Trio at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at River Arts…
Diamond is a 1-year-old pit bull mix surrendered when her owner didn’t have time to work with her. She’s very sweet and is deaf. She’s a peopl…
Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation awarded 28 school districts a total of more than $635,000 in grants to esta…
May 6-12 is National Nurses Week, a time to thank nurses and highlight the vital role they have in health care and at hospitals.
Agnesian HealthCare will hold vaccine clinics in Fond du Lac, Ripon and Waupun open to walk-in visits for individuals age 18 and older. Walk-i…
MADISON — The Madison and Northeast Wisconsin chapters of the Public Relations Society of America celebrated the creative, innovative, respons…
Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam