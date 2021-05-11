 Skip to main content
Rotary offers 50/50 raffle
Wisconsin Dells Rotary Club will host a 50/50 Raffle with a $5,000 grand prize. The drawing will be held at 7 p.m. July 4 at the Sand Bar, 130 Washington Ave, Wisconsin Dells. Tickets are $100 each and only 100 will be sold. Tickets available at the Lake Delton State Bank, 41 W. Munroe Ave., Lake Delton, drive-thru or walk-in, or from any local Rotarian.

