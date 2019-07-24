On July 15, the Portage Rotary Club said goodbye to its 2018-19 exchange student, Lion Veit. He arrived in August 2018 from Germany and was hosted by the Karen Hafke and Lisa and Tim Francis families.
He attended Portage High School, participating in football, track and German Club and was inducted into the German National Honor Society. He loved downhill skiing, attending a Badgers game and a Packers game, but remained a diehard Seahawks fan. He went on Rotary-sponsored trips to Colorado, Hawaii and the West Coast.
If you are interested in hosting the next exchange student in fall 2020, or would like information about being an outbound exchange student, visit portagerotaryclub.com.
