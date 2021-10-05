Rothschild speaks on redistricting

Indivisible Sauk Prairie will host “Redistricting for 2022,” a free, informative event featuring Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign and former editor of The Progressive magazine, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Park Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City.

Prior to joining the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign at the start of 2015, Rothschild worked at The Progressive magazine for 32 years. For most of that time, he served as the editor and publisher. Rothschild is a frequent guest on WORT, WPR, and WOJB, and his op-eds appear in the Cap Times, Urban Milwaukee, the Wisconsin State Journal, and The Wisconsin Examiner. This fall, the University of Wisconsin Press will publish his latest book, “12 Ways to Save Democracy in Wisconsin.”