Routes to Recovery grants awarded

Columbia County municipalities can be compensated for unbudgeted 2020 expenses necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic through the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Routes to Recovery Reimbursement Grant program, according to an Oct. 19 press release. Funded through the federal CARES Act, the program allocated each municipality in Wisconsin funds on a per capita basis to help relieve the financial costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expenses incurred between March 1 and Nov. 6 eligible for reimbursement include election supplies and voting machines that support absentee voting and voting machines that reduce physical contact during elections; personal protective equipment, including face masks/shields, gowns, gloves, boot covers, coveralls and hand sanitizer/alcohol wipes; absentee mail drop boxes; computers and other equipment that support virtual meetings; town furnishings that can be easily cleaned and reduce contact points; long term building modifications to enable COVID-19 precautions, such as contactless paper towel or soap dispensers.