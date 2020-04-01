Royall Elementary School earns recognition award
Royall Elementary School earns recognition award

State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor recognizes Royall Elementary School as being among 107 schools in the state that received Wisconsin Title I School of Recognition honors in the 2019-20 school year.

The Schools of Recognition award is presented to schools leveraging federal Title I funding to provide additional resources and services to economically disadvantaged students. The staff and students of Royall Elementary School earned an award for beating the odds. Criteria for receiving a Schools of Recognition award includes reaching goals for test participation, attendance, and graduation rates. Additional criteria, and a full description of award categories can be found at dpi.wi.gov.

