Royall Elementary School earns recognition award

State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor recognizes Royall Elementary School as being among 107 schools in the state that received Wisconsin Title I School of Recognition honors in the 2019-20 school year.

The Schools of Recognition award is presented to schools leveraging federal Title I funding to provide additional resources and services to economically disadvantaged students. The staff and students of Royall Elementary School earned an award for beating the odds. Criteria for receiving a Schools of Recognition award includes reaching goals for test participation, attendance, and graduation rates. Additional criteria, and a full description of award categories can be found at dpi.wi.gov.