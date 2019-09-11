Royall High School class of 1969, celebrates 50th class reunion

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: September 11, 2019 @ 12:23 pm
The Royall High School class of 1969, celebrated their 50th class reunion Aug. 1-10. The pre-class reunion was at the ranch outside of Mt. Tabor and the class reunion was held at The Lodge in Mauston.
