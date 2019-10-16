Royall School participates in WABASH program

The Royall School District’s technology education department collaborates with local businesses. These partnerships open many doors for students to participate in the school-to-work program, allowing them to gain valuable hands on learning in a real world work environment. Jim Lunde of WABASH works closely with Royall School’s tech. ed. teacher, Rusty Chute, and school counselor, Ashley Jilek, to explore options for students and coordinate schedules to make it a successful experience for everyone involved. WABASH also donates materials to the schools tech. ed. department, which gives students an opportunity to work with a variety of metals.
