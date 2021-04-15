 Skip to main content
Royall to host prom
Royall to host prom

Royall High School will host a 2021 Royall Prom with the theme of “Rustic Romance,” and a Post Prom to follow. It will be a combined Junior/Senior Prom from 7:30-11:30 p.m. April 24 in the Royall High School gymnasium, 1501 Academy St., Elroy.

The Grand March begins at 8:30 p.m. where the king and queen from each grade will be crowned. Admission is $5 per student, all grades welcome; $2 for adult spectators; free for age 13 and younger.

If a Guest Pass is needed, contact RHS Principal Scott Uppena at 608-462-2600 or uppenas@royall.k12.wi.us.

