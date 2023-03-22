The National Deer Association announces that Brian Ruesch is the first Deer Steward 3 recipient of 2023. Level 3 is the most prestigious accreditation in our Deer Steward program and is achievable only through an individual’s long-term service to the NDA, the wild deer resource and conservation.

“With his Deer Steward 3 distinction, Brian joins a select group of some of the most dedicated and knowledgeable deer enthusiasts in the country,” said Ben Westfall, NDA’s conservation coordinator. “We are thrilled to honor Brian for his ongoing dedication to wildlife management and conservation.”

Ruesch graduated Deer Steward Level 1 in 2014, and Level 2 in 2018, helping pave the way to his Level 3 designation. He is also a member of the Brothers-Hamilton Society, NDA’s highest recognition of financial donors.

He was one of the earliest members of the organization and has been heavily involved in volunteer work since the early days of the Quality Deer Management Association and has continued to dedicate his time to the National Deer Association. In 1994, he founded the Central Wisconsin Branch, and one of the first in the nation to hold a banquet with its proceeds going to national deer and deer hunting related issues and has served as the Branch president ever since.

In addition to his volunteer work with the organization, he has extensively managed his own property for deer by implementing numerous forest stand improvement projects, food plots, invasive plant control, tree plantings, and more. He has provided access to his property for numerous habitat and food plot seminars, assisted Wisconsin DNR biologists with data collection, and oversees the Central Wisconsin Branch’s Conservation Seed sales.

He resides north and east of Babcock on a farm that has been in the family since 1879.

He is one of two recipients of this award in Wisconsin and of only 67 in the United States. He covers the Juneau/Sauk counties areas for Whitetail Properties Real Estate hunting land.

For more information on the Deer Steward program, contact Ben Westfall at ben@deerassociation.com or visit deer-association.com.