Ruiz Selected as Optimist October Student of the Month

Ana Romero Ruiz, daughter of Andres Romero and Ana Ruiz-Hernandez was selected at Sauk Prairie High School Optimist October student of the month by Taya Greene and Veronica Gallas. Pictured, from front left, are Maria Romero Ruiz, Ana Ruiz-Hernandez; back, from left, Shane Been, Andres Romero, Ana Romero Ruiz, Veronica Gallas and Taya Greene.
