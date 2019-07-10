Run for God’s 5K challenge, is a 12-week Bible study that guides running instructors and allows them to combine faith and endurance training in a way that helps take people, through their first 5K. This class welcomes all but is focused on teaching the fundamentals that will help new runners achieve their goal.
The class will teach, running fundamentals and techniques such as; a proper fit and style of running shoes; how to use interval training; weekly Bible study topics; and how to prepare to run your first 5K.
This class will be training to run in the TBD 5K in the local area or via a Virtual Run on Oct. 12. There
Class registration is open and classes for July will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. July 11, 18, and 25, at Whole Life Chiropractic, 522 Gateway Ave., Suite B, Mauston. The class is free.
To register, visit runforgod.com/class/mauston-run-for-god, or facebook.com/groups/maustonrun4god.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)