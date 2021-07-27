 Skip to main content
Run from the Cops registration open
Run from the Cops registration open

The Reedsburg Professional Police Association will host its ninth annual Reedsburg Run from the Cops 1-Mile, 5K, and 10K walk/run starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Reedsburg Police Department 200 S. Park St.

Proceeds will benefit the Reedsburg Fire Department, Reedsburg Area Ambulance Service, and the third annual Reedsburg Professional Police Association Law Enforcement Scholarship.

Runners participating in the 5K and 10K events will be timed and awards presented following the races. Race routes, fees and more information can viewed at reedsburgwi.gov.

Registration can be found at active.com/reedsburg-wi/running/distance-running-races/reedsburg-run-from-the-cops-1-mile-5k-10k-2021 or register in person at the Reedsburg Police Department. Active registration closes Sept. 10. Quantities and sizes of T-shirts will be limited race day. To be guaranteed, register no later than Aug 10. No additional T-shirt orders will be placed.

For more information, email Jacob Williams at jwilliams@reedsburgpolice.com.

