Rural arts webinar planned
Rural arts webinar planned

Reedsburg ArtsLink will host a one-hour webinar from 7-8 p.m. May 6 featuring perspectives shared by leaders in the field of rural public art. Panelists include Donna Neuwirth, co-founder and director of Wormfarm Institute and creator of the Farm/Art DTour, Matthew Fluharty, visual artist and executive director of Art of the Rural, Sheila Novak, visual artist and public art project manager at Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy and Karl Unnasch, an award-winning public artist based in rural Minnesota. The moderator for the panel will be Joann Mundth Douglas, founder and director of Reedsburg ArtsLink, a rural arts agency based in Reedsburg.

Register at https://reedsburgartslink.org/events, a link to the Zoom webinar will be sent. Cost is $0-$10 donation.

