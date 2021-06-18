Rural landowners webinar series offered

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension offices in Adams, Green Lake, and Juneau counties will offer a series of four virtual meetings for landowners who rent land or landowners who are thinking about renting their land out. This series will help to understand the soil, how to protect it, how to develop a lease agreement with the renter to make sure it stays protected and get exposed to possible resources from your local conservation and FSA offices. These meetings are open to all, but pre-registration is required. To register, visit https://go.wisc.edu/1384s0. For more information or assistance with registering, call the Juneau County office at 608-847-9329.