Rural landowners webinar series offered

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension offices in Adams, Green Lake, and Juneau counties will offer a series of four virtual meetings for landowners who rent land or landowners who are thinking about renting their land out. This series will help to understand the soil, how to protect it, how to develop a lease agreement with the renter to make sure it stays protected and get exposed to possible resources from your local conservation and FSA offices. These meetings are open to all, but pre-registration is required. To register, visit https://go.wisc.edu/1384s0. For more information or assistance with registering, call the Juneau County office at 608-847-9329.
All webinars begin at 6:30 p.m.
June 29: Understanding Your Farmland. The connection between land use and water quality. Soil types and limitations.
July 6: Soil Health, Soil Fertility, Manure Application, Basics of conservation practices including conservation tillage and cover crops plus farmland programs and regulation.
July 13: The importance of a multi-year written lease, the economics of crop production, what goes into a good lease and determining a fair price.
July 20: Learn about the county, state, and federal resources available to assist the landowner and renter achieve conservation goals.