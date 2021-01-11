Russell of Prairie Ridge Health receives award

One individual in each state is honored as a “Grassroots Champion” by the American Hospital Association in consultation with state hospital associations annually. The Wisconsin Hospital Association nominated John Russell for his service and efforts and was awarded virtually on Dec. 17.

Russell serves as the chair-elect on the WHA board of directors and regularly participates in WHA grassroots advocacy initiatives, including attending Advocacy Day, promoting the WHA’s Hospitals Education & Advocacy Team program, traveling with WHA to Washington, D.C., and more. He is also active in the Wisconsin Hospitals PAC & Conduit, personally contributing to the program and engaging with candidates through events.