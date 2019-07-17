Gary Ryan and Deanna Respalje were promoted at National Exchange Bank & Trust, the bank announced last month.
Ryan was promoted to senior vice president and senior credit officer. He will continue to be responsible for managing the day-to-day functions of the credit department, serve on the Executive Credit Committee, Ag Committee and be a key contributor on projects. Ryan joined the bank in 1989 as a credit analyst. He holds a degree in finance from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Respalje was promoted to assistant vice president of loan services. She joined the bank in 2003 as a credit analyst before moving into the loan services area. She will continue to lead the underwriting team, and will be leading the retail loan processing team. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in organizational leadership and quality from Marian University.
For more information, visit nebat.com.
