Ryan & Ryan to perform

Barron Ryan and Donald Ryan of Ryan & Ryan, a father-son duo, will perform "Going Gershwin" concert program at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac.

 NATHAN HARMON

Ryan & Ryan, a father-son piano duo, presents “Going Gershwin” concert program at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac. From George Gershwin’s songs, “Porgy and Bess,” and “Rhapsody in Blue,” it’s full of favorites performed on two Steinway pianos.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students, available at riverartsinc.org/ryan, at River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, by phone at 608-643-5215, or at the door the day of the show based on availability.

