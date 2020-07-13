S. Center St. construction to begin soon

The contractor for the road construction project along South Center Road, between McIntosh Drive and Highway 151 anticipates work beginning the week of July 20. The construction schedule will be determined based on weather conditions. The road construction will include removal and replacement of the existing asphalt pavement, the gravel shouldering and pavement markings. The project area will be closed to through traffic during the construction. Construction is expected to be completed by Sept. 1.
