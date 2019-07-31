On Aug. 16-17, residents and visitors of Wisconsin Dells area will be transported back in time with the all-new ‘80s in the Dells Music Festival. Local businesses in the Dells are partnering with the Crystal Grand Music Theatre to transform the entire city into a scene from the 80’s. Iconic cars, characters, merchandise and a costume contest will be featured alongside some of the best ‘80s music. A full lineup coming soon.
For more information, presales, and lineup announcements, visit Facebook page @80sinthedells.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)