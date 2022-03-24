 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
S-J-S Cancer Support Team wins Dippel Award

The SJS Cancer Support Team, from left, Judy Spencer, Kathy Johnson and Kevin Schell, has been chosen the winner of the Dr. Al Dippel Community Service Award and will be honored at a May 3 reception.

 BEN BROMLEY/Contributed

The SJS Cancer Support Team – Judy Spencer, Kathy Johnson and Kevin Schell – has been chosen the winner of the Dr. Al Dippel Community Service Award, named for one of the charter members of the Baraboo Kiwanis.

A reception in the trio’s honor will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 at Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center, 323 Water St., Baraboo. The reception will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres and a brief program.

S-J-S formed in 2012 because the trio wanted the money they raise to be distributed locally. The team now has 25 members, and has raised more than $125,000 for cancer research and advocacy in Sauk County. In the past few years alone, the team’s brat fry’s, beer stands and bowling tournaments have raised $20,000 for hospice programs, $10,000 to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center and more than $4,000 for local families.

Reception tickets are $20 available at the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce, 600 W. Chestnut St., Baraboo. Cash and checks only. The Visitor Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

