S-J-S Cancer Support Team wins Dippel Award

The SJS Cancer Support Team – Judy Spencer, Kathy Johnson and Kevin Schell – has been chosen the winner of the Dr. Al Dippel Community Service Award, named for one of the charter members of the Baraboo Kiwanis.

A reception in the trio’s honor will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 at Baraboo Arts Banquet & Convention Center, 323 Water St., Baraboo. The reception will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres and a brief program.

S-J-S formed in 2012 because the trio wanted the money they raise to be distributed locally. The team now has 25 members, and has raised more than $125,000 for cancer research and advocacy in Sauk County. In the past few years alone, the team’s brat fry’s, beer stands and bowling tournaments have raised $20,000 for hospice programs, $10,000 to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center and more than $4,000 for local families.

Reception tickets are $20 available at the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce, 600 W. Chestnut St., Baraboo. Cash and checks only. The Visitor Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.