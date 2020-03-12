S. Spring St. construction work to start March 16

You have free articles remaining.
The contractor for the road reconstruction project along S. Spring St., between Mill Street and Cooper Street, anticipates beginning work by Monday, March 16.
The construction schedule will be determined based on weather conditions. The road construction will include removal and replacement of the existing pavement structure, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalk, sanitary sewer, water main, and storm sewer. Through traffic will be detoured around the construction zone utilizing Cooper Street, S. Center Street, and Front Street. Street reconstruction near St. Katherine Drexel School will not begin until the end of the school year.