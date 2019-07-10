Mrs. Susan Toy has been hired as the new director of early childhood at the Sacred Heart Catholic School, 545 N. Oak St., Reedsburg. Toy is an early childhood professional with more than 15 years of experience. She received her early childhood certification from Madison Area Technical College in 2003.
For more information, call 608-524-3611.
