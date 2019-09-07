HORICON — Sacred Heart Parish will host its annual Harvest Fest takes place Sunday, Sept. 15 at the church, 950 Washington St., Horicon.
Festivities begin at 8 a.m. with a brunch of scrambled eggs, ham or sausage links, mashed potatoes with gravy, fresh fruit, hot vegetables, coffee or juice. Cost is $10 for adults; $5 for ages 6-12; and free for younger.
The Arts and Craft Shoppe returns with items donated by parishioners; the “Harvest Market” returns featuring fresh bakery including cookies, bars, pies, breads, snacks and jams and homegrown produce.
The popular basket raffle returns with more than 40 baskets available. Tickets are $2 each, 3 for $5 or 8 for $10 and are available after Mass on Saturdays and Sundays and during office hours when baskets will be displayed. Sunday Mass is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Raffle winners will be drawn at 1 p.m., need not be present to win. The all cash raffle is valued at $3,800. First-prize, $2,000; second, $1,000; third, $500; with three more prizes at $100 each.
